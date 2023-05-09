Volunteers needed ahead of Brat Fest, Take Your Brat To Work Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Volunteers are in dire need in order for the World’s Largest Brat Fest to happen this year.

A combined effort of hundreds and hundreds of volunteers is what it takes to put on the festival from Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison according to ‘Brat Man’ Tim Metcalfe of Metcalfe’s.

Brat Fest has been held every Memorial Day weekend since 1983 as a fundraiser for local charities and has grown to support over 100 non-profits today.

One of the biggest days in need of volunteers is Friday, May 26 for Take Your Brat to Work Day and you don’t need to be a grill master to help.

Even if you are heading out of town for the holiday weekend, Metcalfe says you can still help volunteer to set up or tear down for the Brat Fest events.

Volunteers in 2023 can earn even more money for over 100 charities of their choosing when giving their time. For each hour worked, per person, $10.00 will be donated to the selected charity!

‘Brat Man’, Metcalfe’s executive director and several volunteers join The Morning Show Tuesday to discuss getting involved in the brat-filled weekend.

