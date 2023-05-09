You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National Pet Month.(FOX Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHNS/Gray News) – You can celebrate National Pet Month by showing off a larger-than-life picture of your favorite four-legged friend this May.

Shoutable is accepting photo submissions of pets now through May 31 and will put them on a Lamar Advertising billboard for free.

You can choose a billboard location nationwide, upload a photo of your pet, and choose the date and time you want to see it posted.

The picture is shown on a digital billboard for a 15-minute window of your choosing.

Click here to submit your photos.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Janesville High School coach arrested for recording device found in girl’s locker room.
Janesville Craig High School coach arrested after recording device found in girls’ locker room
Madison
One dead in shooting outside Badger Tavern; one arrested

Latest News

Jessica Himes, kneeling in front of cross, holds her daughter Harper, blue shirt, as her son...
Official: Officer saved ‘countless lives’ ending mall attack
Large police presence outside of Badger Tavern in Madison
Name released of man killed outside Badger Tavern
FILE - A truck burns after being set on fire in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Jan. 5, 2023,...
El Chapo’s son, Sinaloa members face sanctions over fentanyl
U.S. Border Patrol agents pick up a ladder that migrants carried to the border wall near the...
US troops arrive at border as migration curbs set to end
Woman says she was bitten by an elephant while on a trip to Bali.
Woman says she was bitten by an elephant while on vacation