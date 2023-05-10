700+ scholarships offered to trade apprentices across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In an effort to combat the ongoing construction worker shortage, a nonprofit has distributed over 700 scholarships to trade apprentices in Wisconsin.

For ten years, Ascendium has given out ‘Tools of the Trade’ scholarships. The $2,000 scholarship, given to eligible construction and industrial trade apprentices in the Wis. technical college system, are meant to assist with expenses related to student’s apprenticeships.

Mercedez Garcia is one of this year’s recipients who is working to become a plumber. Garcia said the scholarship money has helped ease some stress.

“Because of inflation and everything like it was hard and driving because I live on the east side of Madison, and I have to drive all the way here all the time and gas went up so it really helped I think it’s cool you can use it for everything, Garcia said.”

While apprehensive about the trades at first, Garcia said she can’t imagine being in another role.

“I actually really enjoy plumbing, it’s fun, there’s just so many different ways, it’s not just doing the same thing over and over again, you can plumb it however you want and eventually you get faster, and you get to do more stuff and you get to keep up to date with everything modern because you’re installing everything,” Garcia said.

Associate Dean at Madison College’s School of Technology and Trades Lucas White said demand for workers remains at an all-time high.

“We’ve heard directly right from our contractors and industry partners saying, ‘We need more people.’ There’s a huge labor shortage right now for any trade program, especially in our construction apprenticeships.”

But he said interest is growing and the stigma is declining.

“Really trying to drive, ‘Hey this is for everybody. This is for females, this is for people of colors,’ again really trying to bring up… we know we need more people,” White said. “Start job shadowing, start having conversations if you’re thinking about the trades, see what it’s like and then from there reach out to your local technical college, union partner, non-union partner, to see what happens on a day and we’d love to walk you through that process.”

This year, 771 Tools of the Trade scholarships were distributed to apprentices at technical colleges across Wisconsin.

