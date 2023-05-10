Clouds Moving In For The Weekend

With showers for Mother’s Day
Thursday's temperatures will be the warmest we see in the next week
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
  • A sunny and bright day for Thursday
  • Clouds increasing on Friday
  • Cooler by the end of the weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Here across southern Wisconsin, it was another sunny day, and temperatures were similar to yesterday.  High pressure will give us another beautiful day, but temperatures will be on the rise, at least a few degrees higher.  For many of us, we will be 80 or above by the afternoon.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Starting Friday, we’ll start getting cloudier and rainier.  High pressure will begin to pull away and more moisture will begin pushing in from the south.  We could see a slight chance for showers in the morning, but the better chance will be during the afternoon and evening.  Temperatures with these clouds and rain will only make it up to the low 70s.

Looking Ahead...

Sun will be at a minimum this weekend, unfortunately.  Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with the chance of showers later in the day.  Then on Mother’s Day, look to do most of the celebrating inside.  temperatures will be struggling to reach the lowers 60s, clouds sticking through most of the day,  and intermittent showers all the way into early Monday morning.

