Clouds Moving In For The Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Here across southern Wisconsin, it was another sunny day, and temperatures were similar to yesterday. High pressure will give us another beautiful day, but temperatures will be on the rise, at least a few degrees higher. For many of us, we will be 80 or above by the afternoon.

Starting Friday, we’ll start getting cloudier and rainier. High pressure will begin to pull away and more moisture will begin pushing in from the south. We could see a slight chance for showers in the morning, but the better chance will be during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures with these clouds and rain will only make it up to the low 70s.

Sun will be at a minimum this weekend, unfortunately. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with the chance of showers later in the day. Then on Mother’s Day, look to do most of the celebrating inside. temperatures will be struggling to reach the lowers 60s, clouds sticking through most of the day, and intermittent showers all the way into early Monday morning.

