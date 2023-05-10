Even warmer today & tomorrow

Sunny, upper 70s today

Lower 80s on Thursday

Storms & showers for Mother’s Day weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift away from us today but will bring plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures over the next few days.

What’s Coming Up...

Highs both today and Thursday will be well into the 70s. Our next weather maker will arrive for the end of the week and promises to bring active weather for the weekend. This could impact outdoor activities and plans for Mother’s Day. It will also bring cooler temperatures.

Looking Ahead...

Scattered showers and storms will become likely on Friday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue into Saturday and Sunday. While it doesn’t appear to be a complete washout, it will impact outdoor plans. Timing and totals will come into better agreement as we move through the next couple of days. Highs by Mother’s Day are expected to drop back into the 60s.

High pressure will take over again for early next week bringing sunshine and warmer temper back to the area.

