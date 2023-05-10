Even warmer today & tomorrow

Storms return on Friday
Storms return on Friday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Sunny, upper 70s today
  • Lower 80s on Thursday
  • Storms & showers for Mother’s Day weekend
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift away from us today but will bring plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures over the next few days.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Highs both today and Thursday will be well into the 70s. Our next weather maker will arrive for the end of the week and promises to bring active weather for the weekend. This could impact outdoor activities and plans for Mother’s Day. It will also bring cooler temperatures.

Looking Ahead...

Scattered showers and storms will become likely on Friday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue into Saturday and Sunday. While it doesn’t appear to be a complete washout, it will impact outdoor plans. Timing and totals will come into better agreement as we move through the next couple of days. Highs by Mother’s Day are expected to drop back into the 60s.

High pressure will take over again for early next week bringing sunshine and warmer temper back to the area.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
JPD: Craig coach admitted hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Large police presence outside of Badger Tavern in Madison
One dead in shooting outside Badger Tavern; one arrested
Janesville High School coach arrested for recording device found in girl’s locker room.
Janesville Craig High School coach arrested after recording device found in girls’ locker room

Latest News

Even warmer today & tomorrow
Even warmer today & tomorrow
Nice Ahead
Nice Couple Of Days
Back to the 70s this afternoon!
Stretch of summer-like weather
Watching weekend rain chances
Sunshine returning today