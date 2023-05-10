Fallen Mineral Point firefighter’s son plans to follow his father’s career path

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - Jackson Busch plans to pursue a career as a paramedic and volunteer for the same fire department his father Brian Busch served on when he was killed in the line of duty.

Mineral Point Fire Department Captain Brian Busch and Jim Ludlum were killed when a semi hit their fire truck on the highway. Brian was 43 and Jim was 69.

The two firefighters were honored this past weekend at the 42nd Annual National Fallen Firefighters memorial in Emmitsburg, MD. Brian’s family received a badge, flag and rose at the memorial service to symbolize the ultimate sacrifice that comes with the loss of their loved one.

Brian Busch's family attends 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland (Marcus Aarsvold)

In late May, Jackson will graduate high school without his dad.

”A lot of people don’t expect to not have a parent there,” Jackson said. “It’ll be hard, [but] you can push through it.”

The senior said the past weekend spent honoring his father was just the start of how he plans to remember Brian. After graduation, Jackson will apply to volunteer as a firefighter for the Mineral Point Fire Department and intern for Mt. Horeb’s Fire Department with a goal to become a full-time paramedic.

”Doing things like being on the fire department, doing things that he would be proud of and helping people as much as I can,” Jackson said.

Jim Ludlum’s family also attended the memorial services over the weekend. Jim’s son Troy is carrying out his father’s legacy as a volunteer firefighter too.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.