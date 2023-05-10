A French restaurant in downtown Madison is closing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A downtown Madison restaurant will shut down for good next month, its owners revealed Tuesday.

After seven years, La Kitchenette will close permanently on June 16, according to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram page. The post encouraged customers to come by for a final “glass of wine, a boeuf bourguignon, an onion soup or a green toast before we say our final goodbyes.”

The post did not say why the French homestyle restaurant, in the 800 block of Williamson St., is shuttering its doors.

The post offered the gratitude of those who ran the restaurant to their staff, whom the authors described as becoming like a family and said they were proud of what they built together.

“We have learned from each other, grown over the years, and have created a special bond that will never be forgotten,” it continued.

It also thanked the vendors who helped keep them stocked with what they needed to serve their customers.

And, finally, they offered their appreciation to those customers, saying they are “truly honored that you chose to share your special moments with us and made La Kitchenette a part of your lives… So, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.