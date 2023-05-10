Green County passes resolution to designate June as Pride Month

The Green County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday to designate June as the...
The Green County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday to designate June as the LGBTQ+ Pride month for the county. The vote passed by a 17-14 margin.(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday to designate June as the LGBTQ+ Pride month for the county. The vote passed by a 17-14 margin.

The vote occurred after an hour of comment from supervisors, who noted hundreds of emails on the topic from people across the county. Before voting in the Green County Courthouse in Monroe, supervisors said many people voiced concerns on both sides of the resolution.

“They’ve got people in there with their flag shirts, and this is a done deal, so it doesn’t matter what the people of green county think; they’re going to pass it,” said Mike Foht, who was vehemently opposed to the resolution passing.

The room where the supervisors met was filled with dozens of people toting signs for and against the move.

“I thought of all the kids that this would serve, the opposition to this; I thought that many people did not speak on the fact this has nothing to do with anyone but the people it benefits,” said Breanna Wilhite, who was overjoyed when the passing votes came through.

While several Green County Sheriff’s deputies were present for the vote, the crowd left relatively quietly, many shedding tears immediately after the vote.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
do not use
Wisconsin woman dies in massive Illinois crash cause by dust storm
Large police presence outside of Badger Tavern in Madison
One dead in shooting outside Badger Tavern; one arrested
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
JPD: Craig coach admitted hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

Latest News

The Great Wolf Lodge is offering up to 40% for teachers and the education community through...
A special Wisconsin Dells offer for Teacher Appreciation Week
Green County board votes to approve Pride Month resolution
Green County board votes to approve Pride Month resolution
Teacher Doug Maughan helps student Kheo Cortez with his lesson in the final days of 7th grade...
Recapping COVID-19 in the classroom
Recapping COVID-19 in the classroom
Recapping COVID-19 in the classroom