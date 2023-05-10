Green County passes resolution to designate June as Pride Month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday to designate June as the LGBTQ+ Pride month for the county. The vote passed by a 17-14 margin.

The vote occurred after an hour of comment from supervisors, who noted hundreds of emails on the topic from people across the county. Before voting in the Green County Courthouse in Monroe, supervisors said many people voiced concerns on both sides of the resolution.

“They’ve got people in there with their flag shirts, and this is a done deal, so it doesn’t matter what the people of green county think; they’re going to pass it,” said Mike Foht, who was vehemently opposed to the resolution passing.

The room where the supervisors met was filled with dozens of people toting signs for and against the move.

“I thought of all the kids that this would serve, the opposition to this; I thought that many people did not speak on the fact this has nothing to do with anyone but the people it benefits,” said Breanna Wilhite, who was overjoyed when the passing votes came through.

While several Green County Sheriff’s deputies were present for the vote, the crowd left relatively quietly, many shedding tears immediately after the vote.

