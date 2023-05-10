Iowa woman dies in incident at Prairie du Chien 3M facility

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WMTV) – An Iowa woman died Tuesday during an industrial incident at a manufacturing facility in Prairie du Chien, the city’s police department reported.

In an update Wednesday, the Prairie du Chien Police Dept. identified her as Trisha Jones, of Harper’s Ferry, Iowa. However, few details about what caused her death have been released at this time.

Police Chief Kyle Teynor previously indicated officers were called to the 3M plant, on North Marquette Road, on a report that someone had been injured at the facility. When medical crews arrived, they found Jones, 57, suffering from severe injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHA will take over the investigation, according to the police dept., which noted both 3M and its employees have been cooperative.

