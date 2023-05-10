Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert

Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was evacuated on May 10, 2023, after a technical error spurred an active shooter warning.(WMTV-TV/Jason Rice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – An accidentally sent warning about an active shooter forced the evacuation of a Madison medical clinic on Wednesday morning, the health organization explained.

Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin blamed a technical issue for the false alert at its East Clinic, near American Parkway.

In a statement, the organization noted its safety protocols mandated the evacuation and emergency personnel were notified. After its staff and police officers looked into the alert, they determined there was no active threat, and people were allowed back in.

While staff members were allowed to return, the clinic will remain closed for the rest of the day and all appointments were canceled, GHC-SCW added. It will reopen for normal operations at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The organization’s Chief Strategy and Business Development Office Marty Anderson praised the staff for reacting and following the safety plan they had in place. He said GHC-SCW is now trying to determine what caused the error and triggered the alert.

