Madison Fire: Propane source may be to blame for condo explosion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators believe a propane source in the garage of a Madison condominium unit may be to blame for the Tuesday evening explosion.

The City of Madison Fire Department stated in an update that it does not believe the explosion was intentional and noted that its investigation is not complete yet.

The MFD Fire Investigation Team worked with members of ATF, DCI and the State Fire Marshal’s Office to clear debris from the area, on the 900 block of S. Gammon Road, and try to determine what caused the explosion.

Four people were injured in a townhome on Madison’s far west side on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Madison Fire Department. Nineteen crews responded to the six-unit building, and many of them remained on the scene well into the night.

The blast forced the closure of a stretch of South Gammon Road, a west side artery, until after midnight.

Among the four who were injured, one was taken to the hospital by firefighters, while three others went there on their own, the MFD report indicated.

The fire department’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team stabilized the gutted homes enough for search teams to begin looking for any trapped victims. At 10:30 p.m., they were able to confirm no one was still inside the structure and no other injuries have been reported.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.