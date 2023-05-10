Madison Fire: Propane source may be to blame for condo explosion

Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators believe a propane source in the garage of a Madison condominium unit may be to blame for the Tuesday evening explosion.

The City of Madison Fire Department stated in an update that it does not believe the explosion was intentional and noted that its investigation is not complete yet.

The MFD Fire Investigation Team worked with members of ATF, DCI and the State Fire Marshal’s Office to clear debris from the area, on the 900 block of S. Gammon Road, and try to determine what caused the explosion.

Four people were injured in a townhome on Madison’s far west side on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Madison Fire Department. Nineteen crews responded to the six-unit building, and many of them remained on the scene well into the night.

The blast forced the closure of a stretch of South Gammon Road, a west side artery, until after midnight.

Among the four who were injured, one was taken to the hospital by firefighters, while three others went there on their own, the MFD report indicated.

The fire department’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team stabilized the gutted homes enough for search teams to begin looking for any trapped victims. At 10:30 p.m., they were able to confirm no one was still inside the structure and no other injuries have been reported.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
JPD: Craig coach admitted hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

Latest News

700+ scholarships offered to trade apprentices across Wisconsin
Thursday's temperatures will be the warmest we see in the next week
Clouds Moving In For The Weekend
Bailey's Run Vineyard adding 'Whiskey Run' distillery after 5 years in business.
New Glarus winery adding distillery to its lineup
Nurses rally at the state Capitol for higher budget funding.
Wisconsin nurses call on lawmakers to support health care workforce