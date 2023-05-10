New Glarus winery adding distillery to its lineup

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A milestone will be celebrated next weekend at Bailey’s Run Vineyard and Winery in New Glarus after being in business for five years. Just a few weeks after the vineyard’s five-year anniversary, owners Todd and Janet Kuehl will be introducing “Whiskey Run,” a high-quality craft distillery.

“It was a really natural progression for us. The way my husband tells the story is that was always his vision was to have a distillery. I had no idea. I thought we were just doing a winery and we were going to be all good to go,” Janet Kuehl said. “But he is so passionate and so driven and it was just the next natural step for us to just include more fans, expand our market a little bit and provide something new for folks who already love coming out here and I think it’s really going to just blow them away.”

The addition of the distillery comes after five successful years of making wine on the 12-acre property in New Glarus. Kuehl said they hope to have the distillery open on or before Father’s Day weekend.

The winery and distillery are named after the owners dogs, Bailey and Whiskey. The third family dog’s name will also have a part inside of Whiskey Run at “Barley’s Bourbon Kitchen” which Kuehl said will offer signature food options alongside the already-aging whiskey and bourbon.

“Stereotypically speaking, women tend to drink wine. Stereotypically speaking, men tend to like their bourbon and whiskey. And now we’ll have a place for them to come and a space for them to be able to enjoy that together. And really really high-quality craft distilling and wines,” Kuehl said.

Bailey’s Run is open seven days a week. Live music is offered every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the winery.

This Saturday, May 13 is the 5th Annual Remember Me Red Run at Bailey’s Run. The 5k fundraiser has taken place every year since the opening of the vineyard to raise money for the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. Kuehl said over $26,000 was raised last year on race day alone.

The 5k run will start and finish at the vineyard rain or shine with a glass of wine or beer at the finish line.

“Maybe you don’t want to do the run if it’s raining and that’s okay. Folks can still come out we have live music all day from 11 until 6. We have a silent auction with some really great things to bid on and it’s just a day of remembering our loved ones who have passed on from Alzheimer’s and Dementia and just sharing our stories with others,” she said.

Registration for the race is still open. Day-of registration is also available starting at 9 a.m. with the 5k starting at 10 a.m.

