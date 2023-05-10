Pet of the Week: Meet Kate!

Kate is a large, mixed breed who is just over two years old.
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Kate - this week’s pet of the week!

Kate is a mixed breed who is just over two years old. She will likely weigh over 45 pounds when fully grown.

With a lot of puppy energy, Kate is ready for a family who can give her walks and playtime. She is also good around kids and other dogs.

If Kate sounds like the right fit for you, visit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin’s website to learn more about the adoption process.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
JPD: Craig coach admitted hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years

Latest News

Generic graphic
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert
Kate is a large, mixed breed who is just over two years old.
Pet of the Week: Meet Kate!
Kwik Trip
Ripon woman riding Harley to all Kwik Trips in 11 days
A waitress takes a patron's order at a restaurant.
A French restaurant in downtown Madison is closing