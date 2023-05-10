Pet of the Week: Meet Kate!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Kate - this week’s pet of the week!

Kate is a mixed breed who is just over two years old. She will likely weigh over 45 pounds when fully grown.

With a lot of puppy energy, Kate is ready for a family who can give her walks and playtime. She is also good around kids and other dogs.

If Kate sounds like the right fit for you, visit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin’s website to learn more about the adoption process.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.