Ripon woman riding Harley to all Kwik Trips in 11 days

By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT
ROPON, Wis. (WMTV) – There aren’t too many things more Wisconsin than Harley Davidson and Kwik Trips. A Ripon woman plans to combine the two symbols of the Badger State for an 11-day road trip that will take all across the state.

Whit Meza plans to ride her Hog to every Kwik Trip | Kwik Star store - all 852 of them - for the one of the best reasons to do anything, “why not?”

The convenience store chain announced her hectic 7,300-mile ride on Tuesday, when she was already underway. According to its release, she took off on Sunday and will need to ride 14 hours per day to reach her goal of pulling into her final Kwik Trip, in Sturgeon Bay, on May 17.

Meza’s not unfamiliar with long motorcycle treks though, having a passion for endurance riding. Now, she’s just combining that love with another one: Kwik Trip, the company explained.

Meza recounted when she told her husband about her plan, saying he was totally behind it.

“He kind of thought about it for a second and was like, okay that makes sense. Go ahead. You got this,” she recalled.

She plans on posting pictures throughout her trips, including of the receipts from each store, to prove she was there. As far as eating, all her meals will come from Kwik Trip too – a fact Meza is sure will make her kids jealous.

