Softball’s Keller and Schwartz named First Team All-Big Ten
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin softball’s Katie Keller and Maddie Schwartz earned some conference recognition following the end of the regular season. The duo was named First Team All-Big Ten.
In her first season in the Big Ten, Keller led the Badgers with a .381 batting average, 53 hits and 15 doubles. In the Big Ten, Keller ranked ninth in batting average (.389), eighth in runs scored (19), eighth in hits (28), and second in the conference with eight doubles. Keller transferred to Wisconsin after four seasons at NIU and was a three-time first team All-MAC.
Minnesota native Maddie Schwartz threw three complete shutouts for the Badgers this season, including the program’s 11th no-hitter (against Purdue,) which earned her Big Ten Pitcher of the Week. She finished with a conference best 1.27 Big Ten ERA, and sixth-best 1.66 ERA overall. In 135 innings pitched, Schwartz finished with 72 strikeouts and 24 walks. In conference play, Schwartz allowed just 15 earned runs, while walking 16 total batters. In 2022, Schwartz was named second team All-Big Ten.
Sophomore Kate Linkletter was also named an All-Sportsmanship honoree.
FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN
TARYN KERN, Fr., 2B, Indiana
Taylor Minnick, So., DP, Indiana
Nia Carter, Sr., OF, Iowa
Lexie Blair, Grad., OF, Michigan
Kayla Chavez, So., 3B, Minnesota
Taylor Krapf, So., C, Minnesota
Jess Oakland, Fr., SS, Minnesota
AUTUMN PEASE, 5th-Yr., RHP, Minnesota
Billie Andrews, Jr., SS, Nebraska
Brooke Andrews, Jr., OF, Nebraska
Katelyn Caneda, Fr., 2B, Nebraska
Nikki Cuchran, Grad., 1B, Northwestern
Danielle Williams, Grad., LHP, Northwestern
Kami Kortokrax, So., SS, Ohio State
Melina Wilkison, So., OF, Ohio State
Emily Maddock, Jr., 3B, Penn State
Katie Keller, Grad., 1B, Wisconsin
Maddie Schwartz, Grad., RHP, Wisconsin
Up next the Badgers start postseason play, Wisconsin the No. 5 seed will face No. 12 Illinois at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
