Softball’s Keller and Schwartz named First Team All-Big Ten

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin softball’s Katie Keller and Maddie Schwartz earned some conference recognition following the end of the regular season. The duo was named First Team All-Big Ten.

In her first season in the Big Ten, Keller led the Badgers with a .381 batting average, 53 hits and 15 doubles. In the Big Ten, Keller ranked ninth in batting average (.389), eighth in runs scored (19), eighth in hits (28), and second in the conference with eight doubles. Keller transferred to Wisconsin after four seasons at NIU and was a three-time first team All-MAC.

Minnesota native Maddie Schwartz threw three complete shutouts for the Badgers this season, including the program’s 11th no-hitter (against Purdue,) which earned her Big Ten Pitcher of the Week. She finished with a conference best 1.27 Big Ten ERA, and sixth-best 1.66 ERA overall. In 135 innings pitched, Schwartz finished with 72 strikeouts and 24 walks. In conference play, Schwartz allowed just 15 earned runs, while walking 16 total batters. In 2022, Schwartz was named second team All-Big Ten.

Sophomore Kate Linkletter was also named an All-Sportsmanship honoree.

FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN

TARYN KERN, Fr., 2B, Indiana

Taylor Minnick, So., DP, Indiana

Nia Carter, Sr., OF, Iowa

Lexie Blair, Grad., OF, Michigan

Kayla Chavez, So., 3B, Minnesota

Taylor Krapf, So., C, Minnesota

Jess Oakland, Fr., SS, Minnesota

AUTUMN PEASE, 5th-Yr., RHP, Minnesota

Billie Andrews, Jr., SS, Nebraska

Brooke Andrews, Jr., OF, Nebraska

Katelyn Caneda, Fr., 2B, Nebraska

Nikki Cuchran, Grad., 1B, Northwestern

Danielle Williams, Grad., LHP, Northwestern

Kami Kortokrax, So., SS, Ohio State

Melina Wilkison, So., OF, Ohio State

Emily Maddock, Jr., 3B, Penn State

Katie Keller, Grad., 1B, Wisconsin

Maddie Schwartz, Grad., RHP, Wisconsin

Up next the Badgers start postseason play, Wisconsin the No. 5 seed will face No. 12 Illinois at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

