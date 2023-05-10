Twin sisters follow in mom’s footsteps as UW Health nurses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twin sisters are celebrating their 20th anniversary as nurses with UW Health after they were inspired by their mother’s career in the operating room.

Their mom, Denise Cheramy, was an operating room nurse for 37 years. She brought her daughters, Jenna Shinstine and Paula Pope, to ‘Take Your Child to Work Day’ when they were young. Then, they both decided to pursue careers in nursing.

“In nursing school, we could lean on her because she understood our world,” Shinstine said. “She taught us about perseverance, kindness, determination and compassion.”

Shinstine works in the pre-operating outpatient clinic at University Hospital while Pope works at the UW Health Digestive Health Center.

“We had a newfound respect for our mom when we became nurses because we learned all that goes into this job,” Pope said.

During the beginning of the twins’ careers and at the end of their mom’s career, all three worked together in the operating room at University Hospital.

“I was very proud of them for becoming nurses and it was a fun experience to work with them,” Cheramy said.

The twins are entering their 20th year as nurses with UW Health and are proud to carry on the family tradition.

