Wisconsin nurses call on lawmakers to support health care workforce

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health care workers came together Tuesday at the state Capitol to call on lawmakers to support the health care workforce in the state budget.

The rally aligns with National Nurses Week. Nurses, long-term care workers and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, who is also a registered nurse, gathered together. Health care workers who attended the rally say resources are urgently needed to address understaffing, trauma, turnover and burnout, so nurses can provide quality care.

“I went into this profession because I wanted to help people, and caring for the dignity of others is an expression of my deepest values,” Registered Nurse Maura MacDonald said. “But frontline workers have not been treated with dignity ourselves – by politicians or our employers – and that’s undermining the health of our communities.”

The issue comes with higher pressure as the population rapidly ages and requires more health care, attendees explained. The group claims Wisconsin will face a shortage of 20,000 nurses by 2035 if funding initiatives and programs are not increased.

