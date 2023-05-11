$1 million cash bond set for suspect in killing outside of Madison bar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bond was set at $1 million Thursday for the suspect accused of killing a man outside of a Madison bar last week.

Caleb Dimaggio, 23, is accused of first-degree intentional homicide for the fatal shooting outside of the Badger Tavern. Dimaggio appeared in Dane County Circuit Court Thursday for his initial appearance.

If he posts bond, there are several conditions he will have to abide by. This includes not leaving Wisconsin, not consuming or possessing alcohol, and not possessing any type of dangerous weapon.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on May 23.

In a statement released the morning of May 5, MPD indicated officers found the victim in the parking lot of the Badger Tavern, in the 1600 block of Seminole Highway, and began taking life-saving steps. The 44-year-old man, later identified as Jason Pritchard, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dimaggio was still there when officers arrived and was taken into custody. The gun believed to have been used in the shooting has been recovered, police added.

