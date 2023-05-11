14-year-old faces charges for Milwaukee school bus crash

A white Kia is seen slamming into a parked school bus. (Source: WTMJ/VIEWER HANDOUT/CNN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 14-year-old faces criminal charges in Milwaukee for a crash involving a school bus and a stolen car.

Video showed the crash on May 1 outside of a middle school.

A 15-year-old boy was hanging out the passenger side window and thrown to the road. After more than a week, his family says he’s still fighting life-threatening injuries.

Off-camera, a sixth-grader who was getting off the bus suffered leg injuries.

The boy accused of driving the car denies he was driving at all.

Police caught three other teens they say are linked to the crash, and some are also charged in connection with the incident.

