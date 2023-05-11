2 hurt in Wood County plane crash, FAA and NTSB to investigate cause

The crash happened around 11 a.m. near Grace Lutheran Church on Whitrock Avenue near Wisconsin Rapids
By Heather Poltrock, Emily Davies and Nolan Bulmahn
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A man and woman were injured Thursday morning after a small-engine plane crashed in a neighborhood in Wisconsin Rapids.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. near Grace Lutheran Church, which is located on Whitrock Avenue.

“When we were all dispatched to this area... the report was a plane crash, you think of the worst,” said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker of the initial call.

He said the occupants of the plane are being treated for head trauma. One person was taken to a Wisconsin Rapids hospital, the other a Marshfield hospital.

“The Grand Rapids officer got here rather quickly and was able to render aid to both occupants. Actually, one of the pilots was getting out of the plane as the officer was here. So I give a lot of credit to Officer Cody Conover for getting here so quickly,” said Sheriff Becker.

Witnesses said they saw the plane land on Whitrock Avenue and crossed over 16th Street South, at which time the plane struck a parked vehicle on Whitrock Avenue and continued west on Whitrock. The plane then hit a road sign which caused it to spin and roll over onto its roof.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s records of the aircraft, the plane was deregistered in 2013. Those registration records describe the plane as a fixed-wing, single-engine Sea Hawk model plane manufactured in 1991, with a Lycoming 0-320 series engine.

Sheriff Becker said the plane was on the ground and hit a speed limit sign which likely caused it to flip. The official cause of the crash is under investigation. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been requested to respond to the scene.

Grand Rapids Police first responded to the scene, followed by Wood County deputies. The FAA is currently investigating the crash.

