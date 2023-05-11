2023 Packers schedule released

Packers logo
Packers logo(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Green Bay Packers schedule for the upcoming season is here.

Green Bay will start the season in Chicago, taking on the Bears at Soldier Field. The first home game of the Jordan Love era won’t be until Week 3 against the Saints.

The new quarterback, Love, is expected to be a big national draw. The NFL has scheduled the Packers into 5 primetime slots plus a national-televised Thanksgiving game at the Detroit Lions. But the league has back-loaded 3 of those games into December, where they can flex the Packers out if Green Bay falls flat this season.

The Packers do not face a foe who made the playoffs last season until October 29th (vs. Minnesota). And they don’t face a team that advances past the Wild Card round until hosting the defending-champion Chiefs on December 3rd.

Green Bay will close the season at home against the Bears for the first time since 2010. The Packers won that 2010 finale to make the playoffs and ended up winning Super Bowl XLV that season.

The home game against the Chiefs will be on Sunday Night Football. The very next week, the Packers will head to New York to play the Giants on Monday Night Football. On Christmas Eve, the Packers will play a Noon game at Carolina against the Panthers. And on New Year’s Eve, the Packers will have a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Vikings in Minnesota.

The Packers have a Week 6 bye this season after having the latest 2 bye weeks in franchise history the last two seasons.

Here is a look at the entire leaked schedule:

WeekDateOpponentTimeNetwork
1Sept. 10at Bears3:25 p.m.Fox
2Sept. 17at FalconsNoonFox
3Sept. 24SaintsNoonFox
4Sept. 28Lions (TNF)7:15 p.m.Amazon Prime
5Oct. 9at Raiders (MNF)7:15 p.m.ESPN
6BYE
7Oct. 22at Broncos3:25 p.m.CBS
8Oct. 29VikingsNoonFox
9Nov. 5RamsNoonFox
10Nov. 12at SteelersNoonCBS
11Nov. 19ChargersNoonFox
12Nov. 23
(Thanksgiving)		at Lions11:30 a.m.Fox
13Dec. 3Chiefs (SNF)7:20 p.m.NBC
14Dec. 11at Giants (MNF)7:15 p.m.ABC
15Dec. 17BuccaneersNoonFox
16Dec. 24at PanthersNoonFox
17Dec. 31at Vikings (SNF)7:20 p.m.NBC
18TBDBearsTBDTBD

The preseason schedule includes one home game against the Cincinnati Bengals and away games against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
JPD: Craig coach admitted hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years