2023 Packers schedule released

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Green Bay Packers schedule for the upcoming season is here.

Green Bay will start the season in Chicago, taking on the Bears at Soldier Field. The first home game of the Jordan Love era won’t be until Week 3 against the Saints.

The new quarterback, Love, is expected to be a big national draw. The NFL has scheduled the Packers into 5 primetime slots plus a national-televised Thanksgiving game at the Detroit Lions. But the league has back-loaded 3 of those games into December, where they can flex the Packers out if Green Bay falls flat this season.

The Packers do not face a foe who made the playoffs last season until October 29th (vs. Minnesota). And they don’t face a team that advances past the Wild Card round until hosting the defending-champion Chiefs on December 3rd.

Green Bay will close the season at home against the Bears for the first time since 2010. The Packers won that 2010 finale to make the playoffs and ended up winning Super Bowl XLV that season.

The home game against the Chiefs will be on Sunday Night Football. The very next week, the Packers will head to New York to play the Giants on Monday Night Football. On Christmas Eve, the Packers will play a Noon game at Carolina against the Panthers. And on New Year’s Eve, the Packers will have a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Vikings in Minnesota.

The Packers have a Week 6 bye this season after having the latest 2 bye weeks in franchise history the last two seasons.

Here is a look at the entire leaked schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time Network 1 Sept. 10 at Bears 3:25 p.m. Fox 2 Sept. 17 at Falcons Noon Fox 3 Sept. 24 Saints Noon Fox 4 Sept. 28 Lions (TNF) 7:15 p.m. Amazon Prime 5 Oct. 9 at Raiders (MNF) 7:15 p.m. ESPN 6 BYE 7 Oct. 22 at Broncos 3:25 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 Vikings Noon Fox 9 Nov. 5 Rams Noon Fox 10 Nov. 12 at Steelers Noon CBS 11 Nov. 19 Chargers Noon Fox 12 Nov. 23

(Thanksgiving) at Lions 11:30 a.m. Fox 13 Dec. 3 Chiefs (SNF) 7:20 p.m. NBC 14 Dec. 11 at Giants (MNF) 7:15 p.m. ABC 15 Dec. 17 Buccaneers Noon Fox 16 Dec. 24 at Panthers Noon Fox 17 Dec. 31 at Vikings (SNF) 7:20 p.m. NBC 18 TBD Bears TBD TBD

The preseason schedule includes one home game against the Cincinnati Bengals and away games against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.