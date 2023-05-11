Annual Waunakee Garage Day Sales to draw thousands of shoppers

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) -Mother’s Day Weekend is kicking off early in the Village of Waunakee as hundreds of homeowners ready their lawns, garages and driveways for three days of treasure hunting.

The annual Waunakee Garage Day Sales allow residents to earn a little extra cash while downsizing with some spring cleaning; and in return people find bargains for gently used clothes, home décor, appliances, furniture and more.

Savvy shoppers flock to the village from a five-state area. Garage Day Sales team member Becky Allen says this is the largest revenue generator for Waunakee, estimating roughly $2 million for the community as people shop, eat, and support local businesses throughout the weekend.

In 2023, there are over 200 garage sales listed in the 2023 map, but another several hundred sales beyond that are anticipated to open up during the event.

As tradition, maps will only be distributed by hard copy and can be found at a number of local businesses. To see the list, see here.

Allen says this three-day event is also an opportunity for charities and non-profits to raise awareness and funds to promote their cause.

The sales run Thursday May 11, Friday May 12, and Saturday May 13 village-wide beginning at 7a.m.

More Mother’s Day Garage Sales are also taking place in Albany, Deerfield, Monona, Monroe, Verona and Madison E-Hill Farms.

