Annual Waunakee Garage Day Sales to draw thousands of shoppers

It's a popular event that takes place every May
It's a popular event that takes place every May(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) -Mother’s Day Weekend is kicking off early in the Village of Waunakee as hundreds of homeowners ready their lawns, garages and driveways for three days of treasure hunting.

The annual Waunakee Garage Day Sales allow residents to earn a little extra cash while downsizing with some spring cleaning; and in return people find bargains for gently used clothes, home décor, appliances, furniture and more.

Savvy shoppers flock to the village from a five-state area. Garage Day Sales team member Becky Allen says this is the largest revenue generator for Waunakee, estimating roughly $2 million for the community as people shop, eat, and support local businesses throughout the weekend.

In 2023, there are over 200 garage sales listed in the 2023 map, but another several hundred sales beyond that are anticipated to open up during the event.

As tradition, maps will only be distributed by hard copy and can be found at a number of local businesses. To see the list, see here.

Allen says this three-day event is also an opportunity for charities and non-profits to raise awareness and funds to promote their cause.

The sales run Thursday May 11, Friday May 12, and Saturday May 13 village-wide beginning at 7a.m.

More Mother’s Day Garage Sales are also taking place in Albany, Deerfield, Monona, Monroe, Verona and Madison E-Hill Farms.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
JPD: Craig coach admitted hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

Latest News

Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Madison Fire: Propane source may be to blame for condo explosion
Harmony Bar and Grill
Madison room tax revenue makes a pandemic comeback
Madison room tax revenue makes a pandemic comeback
Madison room tax revenue makes a pandemic comeback
Wisconsin officers’ deaths ‘alarming’ for law enforcement
Wisconsin officers’ deaths ‘alarming’ for law enforcement