Carjacking suspects on the run after crashing on Beltline

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A carjacking that led to a chase ended late Wednesday night after the suspects crashed the stolen vehicle on the Beltline, the Madison Police Department said.

According to its report, the suspects went up to the two victims as they were sitting in a vehicle on Swanton Road. The victims told investigators one of the suspects flashed a gun and told them to get out.

An officer later spotted the vehicle and started chasing it, the report continued. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed on the Beltline, between Rimrock Road and Park Street. At that point, the suspects took off running.

A K9 unit and drone were called in to help with the search, but officers were not able to find the suspects.

No one has been taken into custody, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
JPD: Craig coach admitted hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

Latest News

Temperatures will in the 90s, with May 12th breaking a daily high record.
Mixed Bag of Weather Through The Weekend
Dan Carey celebrates winning a World Beer Cup alongside New Glarus Brewing Company's...
New Glarus celebrates big win for one of its brews
Suspect accused of burglary at Madison storage facility
UW-Madison alumnus headed to Cannes Film Festival in France next week.
UW alum headed to Cannes Film Festival in France