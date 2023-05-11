Carjacking suspects on the run after crashing on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A carjacking that led to a chase ended late Wednesday night after the suspects crashed the stolen vehicle on the Beltline, the Madison Police Department said.

According to its report, the suspects went up to the two victims as they were sitting in a vehicle on Swanton Road. The victims told investigators one of the suspects flashed a gun and told them to get out.

An officer later spotted the vehicle and started chasing it, the report continued. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed on the Beltline, between Rimrock Road and Park Street. At that point, the suspects took off running.

A K9 unit and drone were called in to help with the search, but officers were not able to find the suspects.

No one has been taken into custody, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

