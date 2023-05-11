Cats found in cages in Okla. come to Wisconsin to find fur-ever homes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Seventeen of the over 100 cats found living in cages on an Oklahoma property arrived in Madison on Wednesday and will be ready to be adopted soon, the Dane Co. Humane Society announced.

The cats, some of whom are more than eight years old, spent their entire lives trapped in their cages. Some of them were found living in several inches of feces and none of them were spayed or neutered.

After all that, the cats are already coming out of their shells and can’t get enough attention or affection, the shelter says.

Cats who were found trapped in cages arrived at Dane Co. Humane Society in Madison, Wisconsin, to be adopted. (DCHS)

“This was a sad situation for these cats. We know people love animals and they want to help, DCHS’ Lisa Bernard said. “But in a hoarding situation, there’s too many animals for one person to provide the necessary care, attention, and affection, and it can actually cause more harm than good for the animal.”

They are still adapting to the idea of being held by humans, though. Since being rescued, the cats have been examined several times to ensure they are physically healthy, vaccinated, and have been spayed or neutered.

DCHS was not the only shelter in Wisconsin where the cats were taken. They came as part of a transport of 71 potential feline friends looking for their fur-ever homes in the Badger State. Not all of the cats arriving were part of this particular rescue operation, the shelter noted. In addition to the 17 that were, DCHS also took in five kittens from another rescue situation.

“DCHS is happy we could open our doors to provide these cats with shelter and care while we help them find new beginnings with their future families,” Bernard added.

Among the cats who arrived are several Siamese mixes, along with short, medium, and long hair cats.

The shelter recommends checking its web page at giveshelter.org/adopt to find out when they are ready for their new home. Other shelters in Wisconsin where the cats were headed are Angel’s Wish in Verona, HAWS in Waukesha, and Green Co. Humane in Monroe.

