Cats found in cages in Okla. come to Wisconsin to find fur-ever homes

Cats who were found trapped in cages arrived at Dane Co. Humane Society in Madison, Wisconsin,...
Cats who were found trapped in cages arrived at Dane Co. Humane Society in Madison, Wisconsin, to be adopted.(DCHS)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Seventeen of the over 100 cats found living in cages on an Oklahoma property arrived in Madison on Wednesday and will be ready to be adopted soon, the Dane Co. Humane Society announced.

The cats, some of whom are more than eight years old, spent their entire lives trapped in their cages. Some of them were found living in several inches of feces and none of them were spayed or neutered.

After all that, the cats are already coming out of their shells and can’t get enough attention or affection, the shelter says.

Cats who were found trapped in cages arrived at Dane Co. Humane Society in Madison, Wisconsin,...
Cats who were found trapped in cages arrived at Dane Co. Humane Society in Madison, Wisconsin, to be adopted.(DCHS)

“This was a sad situation for these cats. We know people love animals and they want to help, DCHS’ Lisa Bernard said. “But in a hoarding situation, there’s too many animals for one person to provide the necessary care, attention, and affection, and it can actually cause more harm than good for the animal.”

They are still adapting to the idea of being held by humans, though. Since being rescued, the cats have been examined several times to ensure they are physically healthy, vaccinated, and have been spayed or neutered.

DCHS was not the only shelter in Wisconsin where the cats were taken. They came as part of a transport of 71 potential feline friends looking for their fur-ever homes in the Badger State. Not all of the cats arriving were part of this particular rescue operation, the shelter noted. In addition to the 17 that were, DCHS also took in five kittens from another rescue situation.

Cats who were found trapped in cages arrived at Dane Co. Humane Society in Madison, Wisconsin,...
Cats who were found trapped in cages arrived at Dane Co. Humane Society in Madison, Wisconsin, to be adopted.(DCHS)

“DCHS is happy we could open our doors to provide these cats with shelter and care while we help them find new beginnings with their future families,” Bernard added.

Among the cats who arrived are several Siamese mixes, along with short, medium, and long hair cats.

The shelter recommends checking its web page at giveshelter.org/adopt to find out when they are ready for their new home. Other shelters in Wisconsin where the cats were headed are Angel’s Wish in Verona, HAWS in Waukesha, and Green Co. Humane in Monroe.

Cats who were found trapped in cages arrived at Dane Co. Humane Society in Madison, Wisconsin,...
Cats who were found trapped in cages arrived at Dane Co. Humane Society in Madison, Wisconsin, to be adopted.(DCHS)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
JPD: Craig coach admitted hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

Latest News

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in...
Wisconsin local government aid bill moves closer to passage despite veto threat
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
Driver badly injured after head-on crash with school bus in Iowa Co.
Residents in the northeast portion of the Village of Oregon are asked on Tuesday, May 10, 2023,...
Some Village of Oregon residents asked to flush their water pipes
After a letter to families on Friday, SPASD released a new statement on Saturday about a...
Sun Prairie school district launches web page after locker room controversy