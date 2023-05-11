DOJ: Dane Co. man sentenced in 2017 sexual assault

(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man convicted in a 2017 sexual assault was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Kevin McDowell, 39, was found guilty of second-degree sexual assault by use of force on Jan. 13. According to officials, after his initial confinement, he will be under extended supervision for 15 years.

“This sentence ensures that the defendant who committed this serious violent crime will be behind bars for a long time,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “Thank you to the brave survivor who reported to law enforcement and the many criminal justice professionals whose work brought the defendant to justice.”

McDowell’s DNA was identified in a sexual assault kit for this investigation. It was also linked to another sexual assault kit, which was tested as part of the DOJ’s Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. The initiative serves to address untested sexual assault kits.

Madison Police Detective Kathryn Peterson highlighted the collaboration of investigators and the survivor in making the conviction possible.

“A very dangerous man will no longer be able to do harm to anyone in the community for the next 20 years,” Peterson said. “I commend everyone in this case for their hard work, and especially the victim for her strength and bravery.”

The Wisconsin DOJ stated that this was McDowell’s 57th overall criminal conviction.

