Driver badly injured after head-on crash with school bus in Iowa Co.

MOSCOW, Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A head-on collision involving a school bus Thursday morning sent the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital with critical injuries, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the car was speeding on Co. Hwy. F shortly before 8 a.m. when its driver lost control of the vehicle and it smashed into an oncoming school bus near the Moscow Road intersection, in Moscow Twp.

No students were on the bus at the time, the Sheriff’s Office indicated. Its driver was injured and taken to a Dodgeville hospital for treatment. The Sheriff’s Office was unable to give an update on the driver’s status.

The person behind the wheel of the car was flown to UW Hospital by Med Flight, the statement continued.

The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate if any citations were issued, adding that no other information would be released at this time.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.