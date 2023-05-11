Giannis earns fifth straight All-NBA selection

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Pat Connaughton (24) celebrate during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Pat Connaughton (24) celebrate during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bucks star Giannis Antetkounmpo was unanimously selected as a member of the All-NBA First Team for the fifth straight year.

Giannis finished fifth in the league in scoring with 31.1 points a game, and tied for second in rebounds while averaging 5.7 assists per game. He’s just the third player in NBA history to average better than 30 points, ten rebounds and five assists per game while knocking down better than half of his shots.

Antetkounmpo also passed the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most First Team selections in franchise history. He has also been named to an All-NBA Team, first or second, in seven of his ten seasons in the league.

Rounding out the 2022-23 All-NBA First Team is Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
JPD: Craig coach admitted hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

Latest News

Softball’s Keller and Schwartz named First Team All-Big Ten
Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Vargas celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth...
Dodgers lose Syndergaard early but still beat Brewers 6-2
Bucks' Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday were named to the 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive First Team
Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday named to 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive First Team
The American Family Insurance Championship
American Family Insurance Championship to move to TPC Wisconsin in 2025