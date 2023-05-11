“Kickin it for Fresh Start” is a Beloit program for at-risk youth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit program to help at-risk youth with education and job training had their first organized event Thursday-- a kickball game at the ABC supply stadium.

Beloit Fresh Start is a program that provides education and job-training to at-risk youth by providing opportunities for youth to grow by helping others in the community. Students attend for 32-34 hours a week, with half of the time spent in education to earn their high school diploma, and the other half spent in community service.

Beloit police officers have been stopping by the fresh start gym for mentorship and casual games of basketball. These visits are what inspired the kickball game today, which the fresh start students won with a score of 4 to 3.

“We said we really need to pour into our kids,” Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said. “We need to be champions of our kids, because one day they’re going to be leaders of the community. And as leaders of our community we need to pour into them and make sure they’re having the right successes and the right path to be leaders of the Beloit community.”

The fresh start students will reach record numbers of graduates earning their high school diplomas this year.

