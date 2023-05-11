Madison Night Market returns to State Street in time for warmer weather

The Madison Night Market on State Street has returned for the summer, event officials said Thursday.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Night Market on State Street has returned for the summer.

Community members will be welcome to shop, eat and enjoy State Street during the evening thanks to over 100 local vendors. Officials said brick and mortar stores, as well as these vendors, will be selling food, art and gifts to shoppers.

Grant Frautschi from the Madison Central Business Improvement District said the market is an exciting shift into summer after a long winter.

“Some of those cold nights are tough but this market downtown tonight the night market tonight is really where you get the pay off. You get to come down and enjoy Madison at its finest to sit out and have a brat to walk up and down the street to have a piece of pizza,” Frautschi said.

In case you miss the festivities Thursday night there will be five other opportunities to attend the market:

  • June 8
  • August 10
  • September 14
  • and October 19

