Man stabbed on Madison’s north side Thursday morning

Madison Police Department logo
Madison Police Department logo(NBC15)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A stabbing victim told investigators he was stabbed as he walked past a group of people on Madison’s north side early Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers found the victim shortly after 1 a.m. when they responded to the reported stabbing, which happened in the 2500 block of Monterey Drive, the report continued. He was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The MPD statement did not indicate if the victim explained what may have led to the attack or if he knew who they were. No arrests have been made at this time, and MPD did not provide any suspect descriptions.

The attack remains under investigation. MPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or to submit a tip online to p3tips.com.

