McFarland PD searching for 39-year-old man last heard from on May 3

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - McFarland Police Department is searching for a 39-year-old man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in a week.

Officials reported in an alert Wednesday that 39-year-old Alexander Davis, who also goes by the nickname Alex, was last contacted through a text message on May 3 and was thought to be in McFarland at the time. Police said it was abnormal behavior for him to not be seen or heard from.

The department described Davis as being 6 feet tall, weighing about 240 pounds, and having blue eyes and short, brown hair. The alert stated that he has access to a 2017 red Subaru Impreza. Officials released a photo of a similar-looking vehicle, but not the exact one.

McFarland PD is searching for missing man Alexander Davis. Vehicle photos attached is a similar vehicle, not the exact vehicle. (McFarland Police Department)

Law enforcement are concerned about his whereabouts due to medical reasons.

Anyone who sees him should contact McFarland Police Dept. at 608-838-3151.

