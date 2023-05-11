Mixed Bag of Weather Through The Weekend

Light showers arrive before Friday’s morning commute

Saturday will be the best day of the weekend

Cool, cloudy and intermittent showers for Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We had another beautiful day here around southern Wisconsin all thanks to a large area of high pressure to our southeast. The southerly winds on the backside of the high brought our temperatures up, well above average. Clouds then later showers will be on the increase overnight as a warm front begins to move in. Friday will be considerably cooler than today, topping out in the mid-60s. Accumulations are expected to be low with totals not expected to get higher than 1/4″.

What’s Coming Up...

For the beginning of the weekend, we’ll see clouds decreasing giving way to more sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild, into the lower 70s. Unfortunately, that mild and sunny weather won’t carry over into Sunday. Clouds will be back, temperatures will be heading back down, and we will see light and intermittent showers throughout the day. It will be a good day to have that umbrella available. A light sweater may be needed too as temperatures are only expected to get into the low 60s.

Looking Ahead...

Next week is looking promising. We’re looking at residual clouds from the weekend, and then those will give way to sunny skies all the way through Thursday.

