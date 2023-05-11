More Sunshine for Today

Warm Highs in the 80s Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will bring us another beautiful day. We will see plenty of sunshine, fairly light wind and warm temperatures For many of us, we will be at, or above 80 degrees by the afternoon.

Starting Friday, we’ll be getting cloudier and we will see increasing rain chances. High pressure will begin to pull away and more moisture will begin pushing in from the south. We will see a few scattered showers starting up in the morning, with chances continuing during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures with these clouds and rain will only make it up into the lower 70s.

Some sunshine will return Saturday with partly sunny skies and slight chances of showers. Then on Mother’s Day, look to do most of the celebrating inside. Temperatures will only be climbing into the middle 60s. Clouds will hang around through most of the day, with intermittent showers lasting into the evening.Today: Sunny and warm. High: 81. Wind: S 5-10.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. Low: 58. Wind: SE 5-10.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 72.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High: 75.

