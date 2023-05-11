More Sunshine for Today

Weekend Rain Chances
A Few Showers for Mother’s Day Weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Warm Highs in the 80s Today
  • A Few Scattered Showers on Friday
  • A Few Showers for Mother’s Day Weekend
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will bring us another beautiful day. We will see plenty of sunshine, fairly light wind and warm temperatures For many of us, we will be at, or above 80 degrees by the afternoon.

Starting Friday, we’ll be getting cloudier and we will see increasing rain chances. High pressure will begin to pull away and more moisture will begin pushing in from the south. We will see a few scattered showers starting up in the morning, with chances continuing during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures with these clouds and rain will only make it up into the lower 70s.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Some sunshine will return Saturday with partly sunny skies and slight chances of showers. Then on Mother’s Day, look to do most of the celebrating inside. Temperatures will only be climbing into the middle 60s. Clouds will hang around through most of the day, with intermittent showers lasting into the evening.Today: Sunny and warm. High: 81. Wind: S 5-10.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. Low: 58. Wind: SE 5-10.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 72.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High: 75.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
JPD: Craig coach admitted hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

Latest News

More Sunshine for Today
More Sunshine for Today
Thursday's temperatures will be the warmest we see in the next week
Clouds Moving In For The Weekend
KC Weather
Wetter Weekend Ahead
Sunny & dry through Thursday
Warming trend continues!