MPD: Suspects in previous robbery arrested on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Because they almost allegedly crashed into a Madison Police Department squad car Wednesday night, suspects in a previous robbery were arrested on the city’s north side.

Madison Police Department officers were responding just before 9 p.m. to an incident at the Northside Town Center shopping plaza, located on the 2800 block of N. Sherman Avenue, near Warner Park. Officers reported their squad was nearly hit by a vehicle, which they realized was one used during a robbery earlier in the year. The pair inside of the vehicle also matched the description of the robbery suspects, according to the report.

MPD officers spoke with both individuals and took them into custody. The 29-year-old and 37-year-old were taken to the Dane County jail and face armed robbery charges.

MPD did not provide any information on where the alleged robbery occurred or what was stolen.

The department indicated the investigation is ongoing.

