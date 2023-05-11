New Glarus celebrates big win for one of its brews

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Brewmaster Dan Carey and everyone else at New Glarus Brewing Company is toasting a big win on Thursday.

The Wisconsin brewer took home a Gold Medal at the World Beer Cup. The company won for its Belgian-style Gueze, Vintage 2022.

New Glarus highlighted the spontaneous fermentation process used to create the winning beer and called Carey the first brewer outside of Belgium to embrace the country’s tradition of spontaneous fermentation. It called Vintage 22 a labor of love for its award-winning brewer.

An American Sour Ale, Vintage 22 has been aging and maturing for the past four years, New Glarus explained in its statement announcing the win.

Anyone looking to try it won’t be able to head down to the local liquor store to try it out, though. The special brew can only be found at the company’s Beer Depot, in New Glarus.

