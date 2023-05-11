Parks Division picks plan for Lake Monona Waterfront

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The plan to reshape the Lake Monona shoreline that won the most public support was the one picked Wednesday night by city officials to move forward to the next phase of the development plan.

The city Parks Division’s Ad-hoc Committee picked the proposal submitted by Sasaki to move forward to the next stage of the development plan. Now that it’s won the committee’s support, the design is expected to go before the Common Council, likely in October, the Parks Division explained.

Public feedback and a recent survey were two of the five factors that weighed into the committee’s decision to go with the Boston-based developer’s plan. The other four factors they considered were the design’s compatibility with the city’s design principles, the overall vision and cohesion, and the overall quality of the plan materials.

“We look forward to the next exciting phase in creating a visionary, inclusive, and environmentally focused master plan for the Lake Monona Waterfront,” the Parks Division wrote in a statement announcing the decision.

The Madison Parks Division's Ad-hoc Committee picked the Sasaki plan for its Lake Monona Waterfront Project, on May 10, 2023. (City of Madison)

In the survey, which ended in late March and garnered nearly 2,500 votes, the responses generally indicated the Sasaki plan would be the most likely to make a positive impact for residents and improve Lake Monona. It also scored highest for the plan most likely to draw visitors to Madison.

The Sasaki plan highlights implementing green infrastructure, such as raingardens and wetlands, and pedestrian infrastructure to connect the lake better to downtown and south neighborhoods. It scored especially high for questions 20-22, which asked about the impact the area has had on historic and present communities, particularly the Ho-Chunk Nation. The Sasaki Plan scored an average of 83.21, followed by James Corner Field Operations (68.06) and Agency Landscaping + Planning (67.56).

