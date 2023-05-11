Some Village of Oregon residents asked to flush their water pipes

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) – People who live in the northeast portion of the Village of Oregon are asked to run a faucet or bath for several minutes to flush their water pipes.

A statement from the Village explained its water utility found the residual chlorine level from one of its wells was higher than normal.

N. Perry Pkwy., Merri Hill, and Oak Street are among the sections of the village affected by the higher chlorine levels. In addition, utility staff already started flushing fire hydrants in an effort to clear the well water more quickly, the statement continued.

The well was shut down as soon as the problem was detected. Village officials noted it will not be returned to service until crews have determined what happened and how to prevent it. They also are re-checking nearby wells to see if any changes are needed, but they did not detect high chlorine levels in them.

