Sun Prairie school district launches web page after locker room controversy

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Sun Prairie Area School District launched a new website meant to address its response to the recent controversy that followed a March incident in one of the girls’ locker rooms at Sun Prairie East High School. It also provides more detail about how the district handles issues involving LGBTQIA+ students, family, staff, and community members.

SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron revealed the new web page in an email to families on Wednesday that assured them the district is committed to transparent and timely communication with them. He explained the response to the March incident, which came to light after a lawsuit sparked national coverage, demonstrated to the school board that those communications were lacking.

The top half of the new web page, titled Supporting All Students, focuses specifically on the incident in question. The second half, meanwhile, aims to make plain how the district supports LGBTQIA+ members of its community.

“The Sun Prairie Area School District Board of Education proudly adopted and continues to stand behind the Board’s Equity Statement for the school district,” Saron wrote. “We firmly support the District’s mission to ensure ALL children are safe and loved in our schools.”

The new page comes on the heels of a Board of Education directive for administrators to improve how they handled communicating about the issue and clarify publicly how SPASD offers support, both through policies and partnerships with the community.

The district came under fire last month when a lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty alleged four girls who just completed a swim unit were rinsing themselves off in the locker room when an 18-year-old male student entered. The conservative law group based its accusations on multiple sources who were not named. The sources claimed the student went into the shower, said, “I’m trans, by the way,” got undressed, and exposed himself to the girls.

WILL accused SPASD of violating Title IX requirements regarding sexual harassment and not notifying its Title IX coordinator. It stated the coordinator should have contacted the girls to offer support and a chance to file a complaint. By not doing so, the organization avers the district would not be able to know if sexual harassment occurred. It also alleged the district violated mandatory reporting laws, claiming that the male mentioned in the report was 18 years old and the girls were first-year students.

After the suit was filed, SPASD officials sent an email to families assuring them the district complies with all applicable laws and reminded them that if a student needs support they are encouraged to reach out to a Student Services member. The email contained few specific details about the matter, citing student privacy.

The message indicated SPASD administrators addressed the issue upon learning about it and implemented measures to ensure something similar does not happen.

The district followed up the next day with a stronger statement in the form of a news release. Administrators defended not providing more complete details about the incident, again pointing to privacy laws. The new statement listed five points, four of which detailed directly how district officials addressed the situation, with the final one confirming all five people involved were students.

The first of those four points stated the district responded as soon as it was notified; although it did not clarify if administrators were told immediately afterwards or at a later date. District administrators spoke to involved students who came forward and their families, it continued, and provided them with support.

The incident led to a contentious school board meeting the Monday after WILL filed its lawsuit.

Attendees criticized both the circumstances in question as well as the district’s response when it became public. One father called the first emails from administrators “vague” and told the board, “(y)ou’ve lost the benefit of the doubt.

Saron told families they took the feedback seriously and try to do their best to improve their practices and meet the needs of students, staff, and the community.

