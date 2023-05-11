Suspect accused of burglary at Madison storage facility

(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – One person was arrested for allegedly stealing from a storage facility on Madison’s east side early Thursday morning.

According to the Madison Police Dept., one of the owners of American Mini Warehouses spotted the suspect while checking the property’s security cameras. Officers were called to the scene, in the 3900 block of Commercial Ave., shortly after 4 a.m. where they found the suspect was still there.

The 40-year-old woman was taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of burglary, possession of burglarious tools, trespassing, and felony bail jumping.

MPD’s statement did not indicate if any units had been broken into. It noted that the investigation is still ongoing.

