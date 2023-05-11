Tellurian Celebrity Golf Tournament set to begin at the end of May

The Tellurian Celebrity Golf Tournament is set to begin at Trappers Turn in the Wisconsin Dells at the end of the month.
By Gillian Rawling
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Tellurian Celebrity Golf Tournament is set to begin at Trappers Turn in the Wisconsin Dells at the end of the month.

Slots are still open to sign up for the tournament, NBC15′s Maria Lisignoli said, and other team members including Leigh Mills and Mike “Jocko” Jacques are also set to attend the tournament.

For more information about the competition on Thursday, May 25, visit https://www.tellurian.org/golf/.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
JPD: Craig coach admitted hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Pat Connaughton (24) celebrate during the...
Giannis earns fifth straight All-NBA selection
Softball’s Keller and Schwartz named First Team All-Big Ten
Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Vargas celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth...
Dodgers lose Syndergaard early but still beat Brewers 6-2
Bucks' Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday were named to the 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive First Team
Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday named to 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive First Team