DNR reminds drivers to be alert for deer this spring

(Photo: Courtesy John Arman)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deer crashes tend to rise in May and June, so drivers should stay aware of deer on the roads and follow these tips from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

In 2022, there were 16,000 deer crashes in Wisconsin. Five-hundred people were injured in these crashes, and five died.

“Deer become more active at the same time as people do. When you start heading out for spring and summer travel, expect to see deer trying to cross highways,” Bureau of Transportation Safety Director David Pabst said.

Here are ways to avoid hitting a deer:

  • Use headlights during dusk and dawn as most crashes happen in early morning and evening.
  • Slow down and stay buckled.
  • Avoid swerving and brake hard if you think hitting the deer is unavoidable.
  • Keep a careful eye on the road.

The Wisconsin DOT also encourages drivers to eliminate distractions while driving.

“They[deers] can be unpredictable so drivers should always carefully scan the sides of the road ahead, buckle up, and put the phone down,” Pabst said.

If you do hit a deer, call 911 and wait for help in your vehicle. Getting out on the highway is dangerous, and so is trying to remove an injured deer from the road.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
JPD: Craig coach admitted hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

Latest News

Madison Police Department logo
Man stabbed on Madison’s north side Thursday morning
Temperatures will in the 90s, with May 12th breaking a daily high record.
Mixed Bag of Weather Through The Weekend
Carjacking suspects on the run after crashing on Beltline
Dan Carey celebrates winning a World Beer Cup alongside New Glarus Brewing Company's...
New Glarus celebrates big win for one of its brews