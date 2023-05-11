DNR reminds drivers to be alert for deer this spring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deer crashes tend to rise in May and June, so drivers should stay aware of deer on the roads and follow these tips from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

In 2022, there were 16,000 deer crashes in Wisconsin. Five-hundred people were injured in these crashes, and five died.

“Deer become more active at the same time as people do. When you start heading out for spring and summer travel, expect to see deer trying to cross highways,” Bureau of Transportation Safety Director David Pabst said.

Here are ways to avoid hitting a deer:

Use headlights during dusk and dawn as most crashes happen in early morning and evening.

Slow down and stay buckled.

Avoid swerving and brake hard if you think hitting the deer is unavoidable.

Keep a careful eye on the road.

The Wisconsin DOT also encourages drivers to eliminate distractions while driving.

“They[deers] can be unpredictable so drivers should always carefully scan the sides of the road ahead, buckle up, and put the phone down,” Pabst said.

If you do hit a deer, call 911 and wait for help in your vehicle. Getting out on the highway is dangerous, and so is trying to remove an injured deer from the road.

