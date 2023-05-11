UW alum headed to Cannes Film Festival in France

UW-Madison alumnus headed to Cannes Film Festival in France next week.
UW-Madison alumnus headed to Cannes Film Festival in France next week.(Hans Obma)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A UW-Madison alumnus is headed to the world stage of film next week in France at the Cannes Film Festival.

Hans Obma credits his time at UW-Madison where he took theater classes and studied Spanish, French and German which, he says, is why he usually plays foreign characters in films. That includes the one he created that will be played in Cannes.

Obma said this experience is a new journey that is exciting but daunting because he doesn’t know who he could run into in Cannes when it comes to big names in the film industry.

“My whole approach is going to go, leading in possibilities, ready to shake hands ready to meet new people. An in the back of my mind somewhere will be ‘huh, I wonder if any of these people are people I could partner with to turn this into a Tv series,’” Obma said.

The actor currently lives in Green Bay.

The Cannes Film Festival will take place May 16-27, 2023.

