Wisconsin officers’ deaths ‘alarming’ for law enforcement

In the span of a month, three Wisconsin officers were gunned down during seemingly “routine” traffic stops.
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the span of a month, three Wisconsin officers were gunned down during seemingly “routine” traffic stops. Madison area law enforcement says it is a reminder of just how dangerous the job can be, emphasizing the importance of mental health as they continue to strap on the badge.

“We teach our officers a traffic stop is never routine. We don’t want to encourage complacency,” said Madison Police training Sgt. Theresa Magyera.

She says there is no such thing as a “routine traffic stop,” preparing officers for any and all scenarios, whether it is a driver without a license, a fight unfolding in the car the officer is approaching, or a person with a gun.

“It’s terrifying, and it’s sad it makes this job even more stressful, that cumulative stress that we have and that we carry day to day where you don’t know if the person you’re walking up to is going to be armed if they’re going to be cooperative,” said Magyera. “It’s absolutely alarming that this has already happened and that we’ve lost this many officers this year to traffic stops.”

She and Dane County Sheriff’s Office Training Dep. Dawn Redford agree that it seems people now more than ever appear willing to get combative with law enforcement, even turning a traffic stop into a gunfight. Redford says the department is always looking to sharpen its officers through training. Magyera says MPD is confident in its strategy, but methods are constantly updating to account for current tech or changes in cars.

“We across the board train in different types of vehicles,” said Magyera.

As the job seemingly gets more dangerous, both say the need for mental health is as critical as training. The MPD and DCSO require every officer to take one mental health day each year, which includes spending time with a therapist. Both departments also offer a bevy of resources for mental health, such as the Mental Assistance Program.

Redford adds, be it in the field or at the office, no one is alone, and everyone can ask for help.

“Officers have to ask for backup. You’re not alone out there, right? So you have to ask for somebody to come and help you if you think that something is not right with this contact,” said Redford.

