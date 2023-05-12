2 sentenced for roles in shootings after 2022 Milwaukee Bucks game that left 17 people wounded

Two people have been sentenced for their roles in a series of shootings that left at least 17 people wounded near the Fiserv Forum after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game in May 2022
shooting
shooting(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two Milwaukee residents were sentenced Thursday for their roles in a series of shootings that left at least 17 people wounded near the Fiserv Forum after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game in May 2022.

Marquise Jackson, 25, was sentenced to 22 years in prison and 15 years extended supervision after he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and seven counts of first-degree reckless injury.

Alexus Jackson-Milton, 21, was sentenced to five years in prison and five years extended supervision after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.

Police have said the shootings stemmed from a long-standing dispute between two groups.

Two other men have pleaded guilty in connection with the shootings. One was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
JPD: Craig coach admitted hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

Latest News

FILE - University of Wisconsin-Madison students, from left, Marisa Skelley, Martin Jarzyna, Sam...
Free speech, racial equity battles are playing out on Wisconsin campuses
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in...
Wisconsin local government aid bill moves closer to passage despite veto threat
FILE -Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Packers QB Jordan Love doesn’t mind pressure that comes from replacing Aaron Rodgers
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws during the first inning of a baseball game...
Freeman gets 3 RBIs, Kershaw wins NL-best 6th game in Dodgers’ 8-1 rout of Brewers