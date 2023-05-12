Active Mother’s Day Weekend

Isolated For Saturday

Likely Most Of Sunday

No Severe Weather

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The unsettled weather has moved in and unfortunately it will be around for our Mother’s Day weekend. The good news is that it won’t be a complete weekend washout, but you will want to keep a close eye on the NBC15 First Alert Weather App for where the showers and storms are. Right now, it looks like Saturday will feature the driest weather with Sunday having a good chance of rain throughout the day. It could also go down as one of the colder Mother’s Days in a few years. Calmer weather should return by early next week.

What’s Coming Up...

Scattered showers and storms tonight. Lows into the upper 50s with a light easterly wind of 5-10 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday with isolated showers and storms. Highs into the lower 70s with a light easterly wind 5-10 mph. Showers and storms become likely on Saturday night with lows into the lower 50s. Sunday will feature likely storm activity through midday becoming a bit more scattered during the afternoon. Much colder with highs around 60 degrees.

Looking Ahead...

Showers and storms taper down Sunday night with cooler lows into the middle 40s. A calmer stretch of weather for the first half of next week with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Shower and storm chances will sneak back in for the second half of the week.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.