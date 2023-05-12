The COVID-19 shot isn’t going away; it’s just adapting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The COVID-19 vaccine is now readily available at hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies across the state of Wisconsin as the federal declaration of emergency lifts Thursday. But it took years to get the vaccine rollout to this point, with plenty of bumps along the way.

Everything started for Madison, Dane County, and Wisconsin back on December 14, 2020. It’s when the first person, UW-Health Respiratory Therapist Tina Schubert, received the first shot.

“Everyone was so excited to see that cardboard box arrive and to get a look inside and see what we all been waiting for was like waiting for a box of treasure,” said UW Health’s RN Director of Ambulatory Operations Andrea Wipperfurth. “There were lots of tears; there was lots of cheering.”

Wipperfurth helped guide the vaccine rollout for the health system and the public. She says the day the vaccine first arrived was one of hope, seemingly signaling a nearing of the end to the pandemic. But the road ahead was long and filled with challenges as healthcare workers tried to get the shot out to the public. The rollout was underway.

“One of the things I said at the time was that we are in a race, now; the vaccines versus variants,” said Uw Health’s Dr. William Hartman.

Due to availability, the rollout began slow, getting to just healthcare workers and first responders as supplies ran thin. It then trickled out to other essential workers before reaching seniors and then 16 and older. Once supply picked up, the rollout ran into other problems.

Dr. Hartman, the principal investigator for both the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccine trials, says it is partly due to misinformation about the vaccine and misconceptions about how vaccines generally work.

“The vaccines have actually done a very good job of keeping people from dying from COVID-19, and to a very strong extent, keeping people from getting severe disease from COVID-19,” said Dr. Hartman.

But variants, from Delta to Omicron, nudged doubt into people’s minds. The addition of a need for booster shots and people with the vaccine still getting positive COVID tests had many believing the vaccine was ineffective, throwing a wrench into the wheels of the rollout.

“I think a lot of people in the general public saw these vaccines as sort of failures in a way because people were still getting COVID-19,” said Dr. Hartman.

Things continued to get bogged down in the fall of 2021, as the vaccine became available to kids ages 5-11 midway through the semester, coinciding roughly as the Omicron variant reached its height.

“People were skeptical, certain reports came out concerning heart conditions called myocarditis in these vaccines, and that information kind of took a life of its own,” said Dr. Hartman.

Despite setbacks, the rollout pushed on. But by August of 2021, half of the state population was fully vaccinated against the virus. Flash forward to August of 2022, 10 million vaccine doses were delivered to Wisconsin.

Now in Dane County, DHS reports 80.5% of the populace is vaccinated with at least the first series of shots. It is a long cry from where the rollout started.

“Seeing it’s become now just a standard of care that we can all follow, my main feeling is just a lot of pride and a feeling of being really lucky to be involved in the work,” said Wipperfurth.

But the rollout is not over just because the federal declaration is being lifted. Dr. Hartman says, instead, the goal is shifting to building a more efficient shot that does not fatigue a nation.

“That’s the new charge by the federal government is to figure out how can we make a vaccine that is much more variant proof and much more long-lasting so that we don’t run into these things like vaccine fatigue again,” said Dr. Hartman.

