Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say

An Arby's in Louisiana was the site of a death investigation on Thursday.
An Arby's in Louisiana was the site of a death investigation on Thursday.(Jcerulli / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La. (Gray News) – The manager of an Arby’s in Louisiana was found dead in the restaurant’s freezer, police said.

According to reports from KLFY, New Iberia Police confirmed the manager was found dead under “suspicious” conditions Thursday evening at the Arby’s on East Admiral Doyle Drive.

The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m.

However, although police are considering the death “suspicious,” officers on the scene told KADN that initial investigation does not point to foul play.

After completely processing the scene, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told KADN that the death “does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”

Officers interviewed employees of the restaurant as part of the initial investigation.

A cause of death has not been determined, but an autopsy is underway, officials said.

Further information hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert

Latest News

FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for takeoff from Denver International...
Pilots at United picket for higher pay as pressure builds before summer travel season
Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the...
GRAPHIC: Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely freed after surrendering to manslaughter charge
Storms moved through northwest Kansas Thursday night blowing over bleachers and the scoreboard...
Tornado heavily damages school, leaving graduation plans in limbo
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002.
GOP lawmaker: Former Trump prosecutor declined to provide details on hush-money investigation
FILE - Hodding Carter III, president, CEO and Trustee of the John S. and James L Knight...
Hodding Carter III, State Department spokesman during Iran hostage crisis, dies at 88