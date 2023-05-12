DNR warden paddles his way to save bald eagle in Green Lake Co.

Dept. of Natural Resources conservation warden Ben Mott rescued this bald eagle who was having...
Dept. of Natural Resources conservation warden Ben Mott rescued this bald eagle who was having trouble flying near Big Green Lake, on May 4, 2023.(Dept. of Natural Resources)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN LAKE Co., Wis. (WMTV) – A Wisconsin conservation warden went the extra mile to ensure a bald eagle who was in apparent distress got the care it needed.

The Dept. of Natural Resources and warden Ben Mott were alerted on May 4 that an eagle that appeared to be injured was seen around Big Green Lake, in Green Lake Co., the agency wrote in a Facebook post. The bird could not fly and had been bouncing around the lake.

Mott tried to corral the eagle from the shore, but when he could not reach the bird, he went for his kayak, the post stated. The DNR warden paddled his way to the downed tree in the lake upon which the bald eagle was perched.

After Mott brought his new feathered friend back to dry land, the eagle was moved to the Raptor Education Group to be checked out and treated, DNR reported. The agency added the bird is expected to recover.

Pointing out that this all happened on May the Fourth, the DNR added that the force was strong with Warden Mott that day.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert

Latest News

Janesville Youth Sports Complex renovated two baseball fields into turf fields for both...
Youth baseball, softball turf fields near completion in Janesville
Wreck closes Reedsburg highway; coroner called to the scene
Along with sunny skies
Wet and Cloudy Today
Middleton Police: Man recovering after stabbing