Here is every teacher nominated for a Crystal Apple

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We thank everyone for submitting nominations for the 202 NBC15 Crystal Apple Awards.

We received more than 700 nominations for over 400 educators from school districts across South Central Wisconsin.

Here is the full list of 2023 NBC15 Crystal Apple Nominees:

Pam Allen, Mt. Horeb High School

Susette Alsteens, Belleville High School

Dave Anliker, Reedsburg area high school

Michelle Arnett, New Glarus Elementary

Andy Asmus, Lakeside Lutheran

Gust Athanas, Middleton High School

Lane Attoe, Wautoma High School

Heather Babcocks, Parkview Jr and Sr high school

Aimee Bailey, Oregon High School

Stephanie Baker, Wonewoc-Center

Paula Bakken, Marshall High School

Christopher Balbach, Oregon middle school

Stephanie Balch, Jackson Elementary

Bridgette Baldwin, Bridges Elementary School

Robert Banks, Shabazz City High School

June Bartels, Black Hawk Elementary

Jamie Bartol, Berlin Middle School

Joshua Bauling, Parkview Elementary School

Angela Bazan, McFarland HS

Kelsi Beattie, Marshall highschool

Jillian Beaty, Oregon High School

Travis Beer, Cassville

Ms. Tracy Beerkircher, Mount Horeb Primary Center

Terese Beier-Wolf, CreekSide Elementary

Kris Bell, Northside Elementary

Jennifer Bennehoff, Waterloo High School

Sherry Bernien, Wisconsin Heights Elementary School

Kimberly Besmer, Lakeview Elementary

Kelsi Biedie, Marshall High School

John Biester, Parker High School

Darby Blakely, River valley high school

Allison Bloom, Isthmus montessori academy public

Bucky Boland, Iowa-Grant High School

Lori Bongert, Rio Elementary

Camryn Booms, Waunakee Middle School

Ellen Boyle, Franklin Elementary

Mary Brege, Carrollton Elementary (JB Griffin)

Jamie Breunig, Bridges Elementary

Mindy Breunig, Sauk Prairie Middle School

Andrew Brinker, Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences

Leslie Brissette, Milton East Elementary School

Abby Brogan, Abundant Life Christian School

Janine Brown, Beloit Turner Middle School

Sheryl Brown, Dr. Virginia Henderson Elementary

Douglas Brown, Middleton High School

Lisa Brown, Richland Center Intermediate School

Laura Brudos, Oregon High School

Susan Brumm, glacier creek middle school

Jessica Buchmeier, Glacial Drumlin Middle School

Sherri Buescher, Northside Intermediate School

Megan Bunkleman, Waunakee Community High School

Zach Buros, Pineview Elementary

Ellie Cahill, Bartells middle school

Brenna Carns, freindly frogs childcare

Emmie Carpenter, Watertown high school

Patty Carr, Our Lady Queen of Peace

Shelly Casey, Stevens Point

Ryan Casey, Stoughton High School

Pam Cashman, Wisconsin Heights Elementary

Kari Chilar, Can buern

Mikayla Chrisler, Grand Avenue

Kaelia Chronowski, Hickory Hill Academy

Eric Cobb, Marshall High School

Whitney Colby, Portage High School

Michelle Collins, Wisconsin Dells Middle School

Scott Collins, Creative learning preschool

Darci Colsch, Southwest Tech

Jennifer Connely, Token springs

Erin Conrad, Kegonsa

Bill Conway, Parker High School

Carly Cooper, Queen of Peace 4K Program

Katie Coplien, Northside elementary

Michelle Cordio, UWHC School of Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Jodie Cordts, St. Luke Catholic School

Cindy Costello, New Lisbon JH and HS

Heidi Coutr‚, Oregon High School

Anne Crawford, Poynette middle school

Jessica Cruz, Frank Allis elementary school

Jonathan Davis, The Grow Academy

Jennie Davis-Komplin, Marshall Early Learning Center

Troy Dean, Marshall High School

Amanda Dedo, Sandburg Elementary

Tracy Deegan, Yahara Valley Elementary School

micheal Derrick, oregon high school

Debbie Dobrester, Madison technical college

Cory Dobson, Ch vez Elementary

Amy Doefer, New Glarus Middle School

Derek Doescher, Albany school,

Sean Donagan, Parkview Elementary School

Becky Dornbach, eAchieve

Amy Doty, Chavez

Melinda Dozois, Kegonsa elementary school

Angela Dravus, Jackson-Elementry

Laila Drescher, Sauk Prairie High School

Lisa Duernberger, Lindbergh Elementary

Emily Duerr, van hise elementary

Kristen Dupuis, Forest Edge

Jeff Dyer, Oregon High School

Dave Ebert, Oregon High school

Jenna Edwards, Lake View Elementary School

Alicia Eith, Deforest Area High School

Kaylen Eith, St anns

Julene Elmer, Juda School

Rayen Elmergreen, Arrowhead High School

Mallory Emerson, Cesar Chavez Elementary School

Laura Emrick, Koshkonong Trails - Cambridge School District

Jenny Engel, Harvest Intermediate School

Mark Esch, Granite Ridge

Lisa Evans, Fennimore High School

Karen Evans, Southwest Technical College

McKenna Falbo, Spring Hill Elementary

Rita Farris, Rita’s Piano Studio/BTC/Juda School

Colleen Feld, Monroe elementary school

Jaime Feye, Boscobel Middle School High School

Amber Fiene-Mason, Henderson elementary

Michelle Fingerson, Sauk Prairie High School

Susan Fischer, Harvest Intermediate School

Rebecca Fox-Blair, MG21 Liberal Arts Charter School

Sandra Franco Lopez, Olson Elementary

Carley Francois, Monticello School District

Erin Franksom, Oregon High School

Brian Fredrick, Glacial Drumlin School

Debra Freitag, Monticello public school,wi

Cindy French, Boscobel middle/high school

Connie Frey, Prairie Elementary

Jessica Fritsch, Marshall High School

Jackson Gabriel, Waunakee HIGH School

Daniel Gage, Waunakee intermediate school

Anna Gavin, Oregon High School

David Georgia, Consolidated Elementary School

Jess Gobel, Belleville Elementary School

Eliav Goldman, Akira Toki Middle School

Silvia Gomez de Soriano, Madison East High School

Katie Grady, Little Angels Early Learning Center

Patricia Greiner, Oregon High School

Racheal Grenawalt, Parkview Junior High/High School

Amy Griggel, Prairie View Middle School

Noelle Grim, St. Luke Catholic Grade School

Laura Grossman, Marshall High School

Gregg Guenther, Mt. Horeb Middle School

Rachel Gueths, Stoughton High School

Andrew Haas, Lancaster Middle School

Taylor Halverson, Boscobel High School

Krista Hamilton, Winnequah School

Jessica Handschke, Sauk Prairie Middle School

Staci Hannes, Lowell elementary

Vanessa Hansberry, Parkview Jr./Sr. High

Angela Hanson, St.Dennis

Danielle Hardyman, Darlington Middle School

Peggy Harnack, Parkview elementary

Sarah Hartin, Washington Elementry

Brian Hartley, Spring Hill Elementary School

Lenore Hatton, Oregon High School

Luke Heath, Mauston High School

Kari Hedemam, New Glarus Elementary

Erika Heikkinen, Turner Middle School

Amanda Heisner, Mineral Point School - Options in Education

Kelly Helgestad, Albrecht Elementary

Tracy Hellenbrand, Middleton Northside Elementary

Janelle Heller, Edgerton Community Elementary

Pam Hellwig, Elementary school

Logan Hennessy, Marshall ELC

Katie Henry, Waterloo High School

Kaitlyn Henson, G.L.W. School

Jacki Hoffa, Westfield Area High School

Lori Hoffman, River Valley School District

Jen Holman, Mt Horeb Middle School

John Honish, Deforest area middle school

Tom Hora, Prairie Ridge Intermediate School

Heidi Horst, Mount Horeb Intermediate Center

Carrie Hosley, Henderson Elementary

Dan Howard, Oregon middle school

Linda Hubbard, Mineral Point Elementary School

Katie Huber, Webb middle school

Danielle Huber, GLW

Brianna Huebner, River Bluff Middle School

Riley Huebsch, Windsor Elementary School

Rebecca Jablonski, Monroe High School

Allison Jaeger, Oregon High School

Jennifer James, Lowell elementary

Sarah James, Dodgeville High School

Amber Janssen, Vel Phillips Memorial High School

Crystal Jenkins, Noah?s Ark Preschool

Andrew Jensen, Parker High School

Julie Jenson, Roosevelt Elementary School

Ali Johnson, Kennedy Elementary School

Therese Josephson, Badge Ridge Middle School

Eric Justiniano, Parkside

Stephanie Kalal, Bartels Middle School

Brenda Kalleis, Hawthorne Elementary

Mary Kennedy, Poynette

Gretchen Kestler, Waunakee Intermediate School

Amanda Khuen, Northside Elementary

Corey King, Waunakee Senior High School

Elizabeth Kinkade, Beloit Turner Middle School

Courtney Klapoetke, Wayne Bartels Middle School

Thomas Klawitter, Harrison

Matthew Kleinheinz, Marshall high school

Emily Klingbeil, Cambridge High School

Erin Knipp, East Elementary School

Kristen Knutson, eAchieve

Emily Koebke Barsic, Hickory hills academy

Halley Koelsch, Poynette Elementary School

Lori Koenig, Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility

Carol Kohlbeck, Randolph Middle School

Kristin Konrad, Glen Stephens Elementary

Leah Kopecky, Patrick Marsh Middle School

Tanya Kopp, Cuba City Elementary School

Debi Kramer, Iowa Grant High school

Marie Kraska, Hillsboro

Rebekah Krenz, Oregon High School

Lindsey Kuehl, Watertown Highschool

Greg Kuper, Blackhawk Technical College

Steve Kurr, Middleton High School

Kristen Kvalheim, Sun Prairie East High School

Marie Kyle, Sugar Creek Elementary School

Joshua Lamb, Beloit Memorial High School

Nick Lane, Wisconsin Heights Middle/High School

Megan Lane, Rome Corners intermediate school

Jazmin Laplante, Madison Lafollette High School

Tara Larson, Pardeeville High School

Taya Larson, Pardeeville Middle and High School

Robert Last, Stoughton High School

Theresa Laws-Dahl, Madison Area Technical College

Kathryn Lee, RMS

Janna LeGros, New Glarus Elementary

Katherine Lehto, Monroe wi high school

Stephanie Lemery, Barneveld Elementary School

Shaniya Lenters, Oregon high school

Kari Liddicoat, Benton

Jennifer Lohr, Glacier creek middle school

Peter Ludt, Middleton High School

Amanda Lumley, Black Hawk

Jerry Lynch, SWTC

Kristin Machkovech, Eagle Point Elementary

Brian Maddux, Woodmont High School

Mary Mades, Westfield Area High School

Jennifer Magee, Northside Elementary

Rebecca Mai, Cassville WI School Distric

Jimena Maier, sandburg elementary school

Erin Martinson, Westfield district

Madison Matthews, Deerfield Elementary School

Jesse Matuszeski, Jefferson Middle School

Jenna McCann, Merrimac Community School

Steve Mcglynn, Maustonschools.org

Liz McGowan, Pecatonica Elementary School

Brooke McGraw, Mineral Point middle/high school

Lizz McGuire, Oregon high school

Stacey McKinley, Belleville

Mariah McMullen, Darlington Elementary-Middle School

Abbey Meffert, DeForest HighSchool/Middle School

Courtney Miess, Mineral Point Elementary School

Linda Miller, Parkside Elementry

Tammy Miller, Waunakee Intermediate

Amanda Minter, Stoner Prairie Elementary

Jodi Moll, Stoner Prairie Elementary

Lauren Moll, Whitewater High school

Jennifer Moore, Adams-Friendship Elementary

Rachel Morey, New Lisbon JH and HS

Connor Morovits, Rome Corners Intermediate

Jamie Muir, Beloit memorial high school

HOLLY MULHALL, Williams Bay Elementary

Mark Mullen, Janesville Craig High School

Patrick Murphy, Monroe high school

Hillary Nash, Patrick Marsh middle school

Cindy Nelson, Waunakee Community Intermediate School

Jodi Nelson, Wisconsin Dells Middle School

Craig Nelson, Sherman Middle School

Abigail Nesheim, Stoner Prairie Elementary

Jennifer Neuenschwander, School District of Monroe

Andrea Nichols, Fox Prairie Elementary

Brent Niemeier, Abraham Lincoln Elementary

Sarah Niesen, Nuestro Mundo Community School

Michelle Noble, Lancaster High School

Bridget Nolan, Olson

Tina Oiler, Lincoln Elementary

Kris Onsager, Prairie View Elementary

Stacy Ottman, Riverdale Elementary School

Laura Pacheco, Hawthorne Elementary

Rebecca Panzer, Sages Charter School Waupun School District

Sue Pasinato, Prairie Elementary

Wendy Patterson, Countryside School

Amy Paugel, Conrad Elementary School

Joellen Pauls, Middleton-Cross Plains

Sarah Perry, Van Buren Elementary

Diane Peterson, Stoner Prairie Elementary

Mark Peterson, Fort Atkinson High School

Shawn Petitt, Aldrich Intermediate School

Chris Pickett, Monticello Ponys

Kaneisha Pickett, Katy ISD

Tess Pierce, East Elementary

Sharon Potrykus, Lowell elementary

Toddler Preschool Teacher, Woodland Montessori Scy

Audrey Presser, Conrad elvehjem

Blair Prezentka, Oregon High School

Sara Przybylski, Oxford Elementary School

Keri Radtke, Mineral Point Elementary School

Laurie Rakow-Larson, Robinson Elementary

Kelly Ranallo, Oregon Highschool

Angela Ray, McNeel Intermediate School

Krista Ready, Ladybug Adventures Childcare

Marsha Rear, Belleville Elementary School

Jodi Recker, Lancaster Community Schools

Burnett Reed, Frank Allis elementary

Ryan Reich, Vel Philips Memorial High School

James Reichling, Madison Area Technical College

Tracy Reynolds, Webb middle school

Alisha Richard, Cassville Elementary

Kristin Ricord, Westside Elementary

Beth Riesterer, Brodhead Middle School

Paula Ritschard, Monticello School

Jennifer Rivera, Marshall elementary school

Sandra Robinson, Hamilton Middle School

Mike Robinson, Mineral Point Middle & High School

David Ropa, Spring Harbor Middle School

Donald Rosene, Jack Young middle school

Sydney Ross, Oregon High School

Tina Roth, Neal Wilkins Pre-K

Amy Rountree, Randall Elementary

Adrienne Rouse, Harvest intermediate school

Samantha Rudi, Monroe High School

Kris Rufer, Abraham Lincoln

Denice Ruhland, Grand Avenue Elementary

Casey Rusch-Weiland, Riverside Middle School

Mark Ryan, Barneveld School District

Troy Ryan, Wisconsin Dells Middle School

Debbi Sabatke, St. Victor Grade School

Krista Sale, Waterloo School District

Jean Salzgeber, Boscobel High School

Kelly Santell, Wisconsin Heights

Abby Santillan, Indian Mound Middle School

Lauren Saxon, Marshall ELC

Ruth Schaap, Marshall Early Learning Center

Sherri Scheidegger, Children’s Discovery Center

Jamie Schettler, New Glarus Elementary School

Dan Schmidt, Stoughton High School

Brittany Schmidt, Baraboo high school

Lance Schmitz, Barneveld Schools

Tiffany Schneider, Our Lady Queen of Peace School

Joel Schneider, Bridges Elementary

Jessica Schrimpf, Oregon School District

Brittany Schultz, Stoner Prairie Elementary School

Heidi Schultz, Anana elementary

Andy Schulz, New Glarus Middle School

Serenity Schulz, Marshall ELC

kenneth schumacher, sun prairie east high school

Amy Schurchardt, Isthmus Montessori academy public

Jennifer Schwandt, Milton West Elementary School

Brenda Seagreaves, Monroe middle school

Dani See, Toki Middle School

Amy Seguin, Boscobel Middle School

Brenna Seibold, Mount Horeb Intermediate Center

Amanda Seichter, Pardeeville Middle/High School

Kati Seiter, Oregon Middle School

Niki Shafer, North Freedom Elementary

Tom Shaver, Portage High School

Kendra Shillinglaw, Gomper’s, second grade

Becky Shipley, Fox prairie

Andrea Showers, Marshall Early Learning Center

Nicole Shum, Stoughton High School

Natalie Slaby, Windsor Elem School

Paula Slattery, Brooklyn Elementary

Heather Slosarek, Sauk Prairie High School

Tammy Smith, Cambria-Friesland School District

Rebecca Soderberg, Crestwood Elementary

Karen Sparling, Royall Elementary School

Kristen Sporakowski, Reedsburg Area High School

Steven Stack, Prairie Elementry

Bree Stadler, Wisconsin Heights Elementary

Lisa Stafford, Richland Center Primary

Jeanne Starich-Keopp, Bernie’s Place kindergarden teacher

Cullen Steck, Mount Horeb Primary Center

Angelica Steele, Abraham Lincoln Elementary

Rebecca (Becky) Stokes, Indian Mound Middle School

Brian Storms, Monona Grove Highschool

Lucy Stuckey, Juda Elementary School

Karen Sturdevant, Webster Elementary

Sue Sullivan, Westside Elementary School

Kris Sundlin, Milton High School

Leah Sutton, Glacier Edge Elementary School

Kate Swanberg, Glacial drumlin middle school

Liz Swanson, John Muir elementary

Peter Swenson, Belleville Middle School

Lana Swenson, Belleville School District

Tonia Swinehart, Monticello high school

Joel Swissdorf, Central heights middle school

Sarah Taske, Monona Grove Highschool

Christine Temby, Indian Mound Middle School

Heather Terrill-Stotts, Harvest Intermediate School

Kristin Terry, Baraboo High School

Joniann Terry, GLW

Rachel Thomas, Northside Elementary School

Joshua Thomas, Stoughton High School

Jennifer Todd, Granite Ridge School

Michelle Torre, Ch vez Elementary School

Megan Touhey, Oregon Middle School

Jennifer Treder, Princeton Public School District

Stephanie Tresemer, Brodhead Middle School

Rita Trevorrow, Barneveld Elementary

Carole Troxel, Jefferson Elementary

Katherine Tso, Sauk Trail Elementary

Ken Tucker, Mount Horeb Middle School

Sarah Updike, Brooklyn Elementary School

Rosemary Urbanick, St William catholic school

Daniele Valentine, Brooklyn Elementary

Adrienne Van Norman, St. Jerome’s School

Annette Vanveghel, Stoughton Highschool

Hannah Vetterli, Columbus Elementary School

Nicole Victor, Parkview

Jessica Vinson, River Bluff Middle School

Jennifer Vinz, Beaver Dam High School

Kelsey Vosters, Middleton High School

Mrs. Laura W., Sennett middle school

Daniel Walkner, Vel Phillips Memorial High School

Bill Wasley, Dodgeville High School

Brenda Wasley, Iowa-Grant Elementary Middle School

Sara Watson, Baraboo High School

Rachel Weaver, Marshall Early Learning Center

Peggy Webb, River Falls Highschool

Amy Weber, Glacier Creek Middle School

Juanita Weinert, Oregon High School

Amayssia Wellman, Head start

Jacqueline Wells, Waunakee Intermediate (5th grade)

Lindsey Wendorf, Watertown High School

Nicole Whitman, Lincoln Elementary

Stephanie Wiegel, Monroe Middle School

Chris Wiemer, Stoughton High School

Sara Williams, Cuba City Middle/High School

George Wilson, Oregon High School

Kathryn Wineke, Oregon middle school

Nicola Winterberg, Forest edge

Sharon Wippaferth, Lodi elementary school and o.s.c

Christina Wipperfurth, St Francis

Tiffany Wogsland, Waubesa Intermediate School

Kayci Womack, Randolph Middle School

Alan Wunsch, Webb Middle School

Rebecca Yaeger, Parkview Elementary School

Olivia Yager, River Ridge Elementary School

Michele Yardley, Westside elementary

Susan Zaemisch, River Bluff Middle School

Andrea Zapata, Sugar Creek Elementary

Jennifer Ziegler, St Francis Xavier

Suzanne Zietlow, Columbus elementary school

Dan Zweifel, Glacial Drumlin

