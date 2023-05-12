Last bank Bonnie and Clyde robbed turning into Airbnb

A couple is planning to transform the last bank Bonnie and Clyde robbed into a luxury Airbnb with a pie and wine bar. (Source: KCCI, LIBRARY OF CONGRESS, CNN)
By Todd Magel, KCII
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – A couple is planning to transform the last bank Bonnie and Clyde robbed into a luxury Airbnb with a pie and wine bar.

Most banks don’t like to advertise they’ve been robbed, but the crime is the claim to fame for the 140-year-old First National Bank in Stuart, Iowa. It was the last bank the infamous pair robbed in 1934.

Its exterior stucco is now showing signs of trouble, but David and Sheila Stone are coming to the rescue to save the building.

“Everybody cares about the building itself and the integrity and the structure and making sure it doesn’t fall down,” building owner Sheila Stone said.

The Stones, who moved to the area from Washington state on a whim, want to do more than fix the historic landmark. They want to give it new life.

“There’s a lot of interest from people coming from out of town to come look at the building, but nobody has really been able to get inside,” owner David Stone said.

Inside the old bank, there’s a rough patch in the vault’s ceiling from where a warning shot was fired as Bonnie and Clyde forced customers and tellers into the vault during the robbery.

The Stones plan to create a luxury Airbnb apartment on the second floor of the property called Bonnie and Clyde’s Hideaway.

The first floor will be a pie and wine bar with a speakeasy vibe as a tribute to a wild and historic bank-robbing gang with an all-but-forgotten Iowa connection.

“We look forward to not just bring people into this building, but bringing people into Stuart and just having the whole area thrive,” David Stone said.

If all goes as planned, the new bank building should be open and ready to go by next spring.

Copyright 2023 KCII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Four hurt in condo complex explosion on Madison’s southwest side, caught on Ring camera
Toccara V'Dillie moved her family out of the Meadowlands after it was declared a nuisance...
“It’s wrecking my nerves,” Madison mom moves family to hotel after fearing for safety at The Meadowlands
Madison Ackley
UWSP student makes history as youngest graduate in over 40 years
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin's East Clinic, in Madison. The clinic was...
Madison clinic evacuated after accidental active shooter alert

Latest News

File image
Bodies stacking up, autopsies nixed as Oregon Medical Examiner’s Division faces ‘worsening crisis’
Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and...
Elon Musk names NBC Universal executive as the new CEO of Twitter
Janesville Youth Sports Complex renovated two baseball fields into turf fields for both...
Youth baseball, softball turf fields near completion in Janesville
Wreck closes Reedsburg highway; coroner called to the scene
FILE - A group of several hundred people protest the death of Jordan Neely, Friday, May 5,...
GRAPHIC: Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely surrenders on manslaughter charge